A body found at Creative Habitats Landscaping in Auburn has prompted investigators and District Attorney Brandon Hughes to investigate the discovery as a suspicious death.

“We’re investigating a suspicious death investigation at this point,” Hughes said. “There is somebody that was found dead on the property and beyond that, especially pending notification of any family members, I am not able to say more than that."

The scene is in the 9000 block of US 280.

This story will be updated.​

