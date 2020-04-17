A body found at Creative Habitats Landscaping in Auburn has prompted investigators and District Attorney Brandon Hughes to investigate the discovery as a suspicious death.
“We’re investigating a suspicious death investigation at this point,” Hughes said. “There is somebody that was found dead on the property and beyond that, especially pending notification of any family members, I am not able to say more than that."
The scene is in the 9000 block of US 280.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.