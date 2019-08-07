The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning armed robbery of a store at a busy Lake Martin-area intersection south of Dadeville.
Authorities received a 911 call at about 1:13 a.m. Wednesday reporting a robbery at Store 19, located on County Road 34 near its intersection with state Highway 49, the sheriff’s department said.
Tallapoosa County deputies, the Dadeville Police Department and investigators from the sheriff’s department responded to the call.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a male entered the store armed with what appeared to be a pistol-grip type shotgun. The suspect was wearing dark pants, a hoodie, white gloves and his face was covered at the time of the incident, said authorities.
An undisclosed amount of money was reported taken during the incident. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
Police ask that anyone with any information on the incident to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264, the Secret Witness Hotline at 256-827-2035, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867, 991 or their local law enforcement agency.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.