Three individuals are facing numerous drug charges after an investigation began when residents reported juveniles purchasing marijuana about a block away from an area high school.

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and the Alexander City Special Response group executed a search warrant Friday at a residence on Joseph Street in Alexander City, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said in a news release.

Benjamin Russell High School was placed on a soft lockdown while the search was being conducted due to its proximity to the operation, said authorities.

“This was a precautionary measure by law enforcement personnel to protect the children of our community,” the release reads.

Investigators recovered marijuana, digital scales and prescription narcotics during the search.

As a result, the following individuals were arrested and charged during the investigation:

>Cody Barrett, 34, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

>Corey Barrett, 40, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

>Megan Collins, 30, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

