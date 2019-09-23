Three individuals are facing numerous drug charges after an investigation began when residents reported juveniles purchasing marijuana about a block away from an area high school.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and the Alexander City Special Response group executed a search warrant Friday at a residence on Joseph Street in Alexander City, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said in a news release.
Benjamin Russell High School was placed on a soft lockdown while the search was being conducted due to its proximity to the operation, said authorities.
“This was a precautionary measure by law enforcement personnel to protect the children of our community,” the release reads.
Investigators recovered marijuana, digital scales and prescription narcotics during the search.
As a result, the following individuals were arrested and charged during the investigation:
>Cody Barrett, 34, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Corey Barrett, 40, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Megan Collins, 30, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.