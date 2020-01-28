ALEXANDER CITY — Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force officers found more than they were looking for Tuesday while serving warrants, according to the county’s sheriff’s department.
The task force and New Site Police Department went to a home on Lashley Road to serve a warrant for aggravated animal cruelty. Officers had information that a man apparently shot his ex-girlfriend’s dog in the head and killed it after they broke up, the news release stated.
Investigators saw narcotics in plain view when serving the warrant. Recovered from the residence was about 73 grams of synthetic marijuana wax, or Dab; 57 grams of marijuana; 12 strips of LSD and a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol, according to the release.
Roger Malachi Reardon, 30, of New Site, was arrested and charged with: two counts of chemical endangerment of a child, two counts of possession of controlled substance, first-possession of marijuana first-degree, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Later that day, the task force and parole officers went to serve an arrest warrant on a probationer for marijuana possession at a residence on Cornerstone Drive. The news release stated that a search of the residence turned up about 3 grams of marijuana, ecstasy and $1,470 in cash.
Keozjhae Johnson, 20, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with: possession of marijuana first-degree, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The release stated both investigations are ongoing.
