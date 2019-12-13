The 16-year-old arrested in connection to the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett will have his bond revoked if a judge grants the district attorney’s request to do so because of more offenses reported involving the teen since that fatal crash.
Rod Bramblett - known as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers - was the lead broadcaster for Auburn University athletics for many years before his death.
Johnston Edward Taylor, of Auburn, has been charged as an adult with two counts of manslaughter-reckless in connection to the crash that killed the Brambletts. Investigators claim he plowed into the Brambletts' vehicle traveling 89-91 mph.
Taylor is out on bond; however, he was issued at least three traffic citations in November, again involving traveling at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly, according to the motion filed Friday by the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.
Officers also smelled marijuana and found marijuana residue in Taylor's vehicle during one of the stops, the motion says.
Taylor’s case involving the Brambletts is yet to be heard by a grand jury. He waived his preliminary hearing in July, but there is no indication when a grand jury will hear the case.
Nov. 24 stop
Taylor’s first citation, over the stretch of two days (Nov. 24-25), stems from when an Auburn police officer clocked a black Kia Optima traveling 68 mph in a 45 mph zone in the area of South College Street and South Donahue Drive around 7:20 a.m. Nov. 24, according to the motion.
Taylor was driving the vehicle at the time and told officers “he was speeding because his girlfriend was having an anxiety attack,” according to a special Auburn Police Division court report obtained by the Opelika-Auburn News.
Taylor also told the officer that he was the person who “accidentally crashed into the Brambletts,” the report reads. The officer did not know of Taylor’s involvement in the crash.
Taylor went on to thank the officer for issuing him a citation and was released from the traffic stop, according to the report.
Nov. 25 stop
Taylor was stopped again in Auburn about 26 hours later in the area of Annaleu Drive near Burke Place, according to the motion.
An Auburn police officer observed a black sedan, later identified as a 2016 Kia Optima SX Turbo, traveling 62 mph in a 35 mph zone on Annaleu Drive near Burke Place at about 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25, according to police.
The officer later observed the vehicle accelerating “at a high rate of speed, spinning tires and going into oncoming lane of traffic and fish-tailing,” the report reads.
The officer observed vehicles parked on the street that could have been damaged during the incident as well as people walking in the area, the report says.
Taylor, the driver of the vehicle, appeared nervous to the officer once a traffic stop was conducted on Thorpe Street at the intersection of Stage Road. The officer noted that Taylor’s hand was shaking at the time and he had a passenger in the vehicle.
Taylor told the officer he was sorry “and his paddle shifter had slipped,” the report reads.
The officer issued Taylor citations for speeding and reckless driving. When the officer went back to the vehicle with the citations he could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, the report states.
The officer went on to tell Taylor he could smell marijuana. Taylor told the officer that he could search the vehicle and that he had not smoked marijuana since May, according to the report.
Police discovered empty cigar packets and small pieces of marijuana on the floorboard of the vehicle, the report states.
Taylor then told the officers searching the vehicle that he had hit a cat with it.
“Taylor said it was nasty and was trying to get it out from the under carriage,” the report reads.
Taylor asked if the officers wanted to see the cat and the officers declined. The officers then released Taylor and his passenger with only two citations.
Background
Authorities reported that wreckless driving and speeding both contributed to the Bramblett crash.
The report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Traffic Homicide Unit indicated that Taylor’s vehicle was doing 89-91 mph and did not break before the crash, according to the affidavit.
The posted speed limit for the section of Shug Jordan Parkway where the crash occurred is 55 mph.
A toxicology analysis report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences indicated a blood sample from Taylor contained THC.
THC “is the primary psychoactive component of marijuana and is indicative of recent usage of marijuana at the time of the collision on May 25,” the affidavit reads.
Taylor told police he fell asleep while driving and did not remember what happened, according to the traffic crash report.
Rod Bramblett was the well-known "Voice of the Auburn Tigers," having broadcast Auburn athletic events for more than two decades. His wife Paula worked in an IT department at Auburn University.
The Brambletts were remembered in a memorial service May 30 in Auburn Arena.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes and Assistant District Attorney Frank Thomas are the prosecutors assigned to the case. Taylor is represented by Thomas Spina, Walter Northcutt and James Sprayberry.
