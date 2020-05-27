An 18-year-old man died of an apparent accidental drowning Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Shell Toomer Parkway in Chewacla State Park about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about an accidental drowning, according to an Auburn Police Division news release.
Jamari Smith, of Montgomery, had been swimming with friends when they noticed he had gone under, the Lee County Coroner's Office said.
His friends tried to find Smith after calling 911.
Auburn police, fire and EMS paramedics responded to the location and removed the victim from the water, the Auburn Police said.
Officers began preforming CPR, which EMS personnel continued until the victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center, according to the release.
The emergency room physician pronounced the victim dead about 6:05 p.m. after continued treatment, according to the release.
Police will continue investigating the incident, but at this time, the signs point to accidental drowning, according to the news release.
Smith was a basketball player at Lee-Montgomery, which won the Class 7A state championship in February, the school's first state title.
