Opelika police arrested and charged a third suspect in connection to an alleged robbery, kidnapping and assault that was streamed on Facebook Live.
Jakavian Keon Brooks, 18, of Opelika, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping, Opelika police said.
Brooks’ charges stem from an incident in May where the victim was picked up and taken to a residence in Oakwood Apartments, according to police. Numerous people then assaulted the victim while it was streamed on Facebook Live, police said.
Deyalo Wilson, 18, of Opelika, and Alonzo Jarell Dowdell, 35, of Opelika, are also charged in connection to the incident.
Wilson is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and third-degree assault and Dowdell is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping.
