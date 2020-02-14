A 27-year-old is recovering after receiving a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in Opelika Thursday morning.
Opelika police responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Samford Court at about 9:05 a.m. Officers discovered an unidentified 27-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg when they arrived, said police.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, for treatment of the non-life-threatening gunshot wound, added police.
The offender is known to the victim. The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.