Submitted by the Opelika Police Department

A 27-year-old is recovering after receiving a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in Opelika Thursday morning.

Opelika police responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Samford Court at about 9:05 a.m. Officers discovered an unidentified 27-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg when they arrived, said police.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, for treatment of the non-life-threatening gunshot wound, added police.

The offender is known to the victim. The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

