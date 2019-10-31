Local police want area children and their families to stay safe during Halloween activities.
The fun-filled day will bring chaos and excitement but will pose numerous safety risks to those out and about during Halloween night.
“As the festivities begin, concern about child safety should be foremost on your mind,” a statement from the Opelika Police Department read.
Safety tips
Opelika police provide residents with numerous safety tips to make everyone’s Halloween night “fun and ghoulish.”
Those safety tips include:
- Check your children’s candy before they eat it. Send them out with safe “starter” candy.
- Remind children to never enter anyone’s home or car.
- Have all children trick or treat in groups.
- Set a time for trick-or-treaters to be home and remind them to call 911 if there is unlawful or suspicious activity.
- Tie small glow sticks or use reflective tape on your child’s costume so they are easily seen in the dark.
- Always walk, never run across a street.
- Have adults walk the neighborhood to discourage malicious mischief and keep children safe.
- Remind children to stay in populated places and not to use back alleys or fields.
- Avoid replica toy guns because they may be mistaken for the real thing.
- Children should obey all traffic signs and look before crossing the street.
- Never cross between parked cars, in the middle of a block or diagonally through intersections.
- Do not leave your home unattended.
- Keep all pets inside.
- Use jack-o’-lanterns or high intensity glow sticks to light porch steps.
- Only give out commercially wrapped treats
- Have an old- fashioned neighborhood Halloween block party to get to know neighbors.
- Obey all traffic and pedestrian regulations.
- Only trick or treat in neighborhoods where you know residents and at houses with porch lights on.
- Make sure young children are accompanied by an adult or responsible teenager when they go door to door.
Auburn police also will be making sure area residents have a safe Halloween.
The Auburn Police Division will have several extra officers who will patrol neighborhoods throughout the city from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, which is when trick-or-treat will be held, Lt. Jonathan Ley said.
“As well, the on-duty shift officers will provide extra patrol in neighborhoods/residential areas throughout the city,” he said.
Residents can learn more about how to stay safe during Halloween by using these links:
- www.safekids.org/tip/halloween-safety-tips
- www.nsc.org/home- safety/tools-resources/seasonal-safety/autumn/halloween
- www.cdc.gov/family/halloween/index.htm
Sex offender list
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office provides residents a way to check the registered sex offender list, so that parents can find out if there are any on their children’s trick-or-treat routes.
To access the list, visit www.leecountysheriff.org/records/sex-offender.
Next, click on “sex offender search” under the helpful links section on the page.
Once on the page, people can search for registered sex offenders in their area, where a registered sex offender is located or sex offenders in a city.
For those wanting to search registered sex offenders in their area, enter the address of which you will be and click search.
The screen will pull up a map with registered sex offenders in a 1-mile radius around the address. You can then change the radium to 0.25 miles, 0.5 miles, 2 miles or 5 miles. Offenders, their addresses and convictions are listed below the map.
There currently are 103 registered sex offenders in Opelika and 31 registered sex offenders in Auburn, according to the website.
