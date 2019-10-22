Police lights

A Phenix City toddler is in critical condition at a Birmingham hospital after falling into a family swimming pool Tuesday afternoon.

Phenix City police responded to a residence on Armour Road at about 12:53 p.m. Tuesday in response to a medical assist call. 

Officers discovered a child, who was about 2 years old, that had fallen into the family swimming pool and was not breathing, police said. 

The child was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

The child was in stable but critical condition when taken by flight to the children's hospital in Birmingham, said police. 

Police provided no further information about the child's condition and are investigating the incident. 

