Two Alexander City residents are facing numerous drug charges after local officials made contact with them at separate times on Thursday.
Anthony “Chub” Buchannan, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree receiving stolen property and altered identity of a vehicle identification number.
Kernard Benson, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking cocaine, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said in a Friday news release.
Benson was arrested and charged first after investigators made contact with him on Thursday morning during a traffic stop. Investigators discovered that he had active arrest warrants, police said.
Investigators seized about 30 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of marijuana and $668 in cash.
“Investigators were incredulous to find that this same individual had resumed a ‘business as usual’ attitude after being arrested only one month prior for the same charges,” the release reads.
Benson was previously arrested in August and was charged with four counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, first-degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Later on Thursday the Tallapoosa task force, US Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, Alexander City Housing Authority and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Highland Street in Alexander City.
During the search, investigators recovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia; and also a stolen 2017 Jeep Wrangler, police said.
Buchannan was arrested and charged in connection to the search warrant.
