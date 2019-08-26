Two people are in custody and facing multiple charges after a meth lab exploded earlier this month near Lake Martin in the Stillwaters community south of Dadeville.
Andrew Frankin, 44, of Dadeville, and Alura Franklin, 21, of Dadeville, were arrested Sunday and charged in connection to the explosion, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said in a Monday night press release.
Both were charged with unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of a child, 10 counts of reckless endangerment, illegal purchase of precursor chemical and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Dadeville Police Department, Jackson Gap Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and Stillwater Rescue and Fire Departments responded to an incident in the Stillwater community on Aug. 18, authorities said.
The call was in reference to a possible meth lab explosion.
Investigators confirmed the incident after processing the scene and collecting evidence, said authorities.
“Witnesses recalled the event and described it as a boom that was felt throughout the complex,” the release reads.
Both suspects were taken into custody at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They were booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail.
One of the suspects suffered severe chemical burns due to the explosion, authorities added.
The investigation is ongoing.