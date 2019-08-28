Two people are in custody and facing numerous charges in connection to an Alexander City-area drug-trafficking investigation.
Kernard Benson, 25, of Alexander City, and Bernadette Benson, 56, of Alexander City, were arrested Tuesday and are facing numerous drug charges after a search warrant was executed, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said in a Wednesday morning news release.
Kernard Benson is charged with four counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, first-degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bernadette Benson is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and the Alexander City Special Response Group and K-9 Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Old Kellyton Road in Alexander City Wednesday.
Investigators seized about 88 grams of cocaine, 292 grams of marijuana, two firearms, $3,716 in cash and a 2008 Dodge Avenger during the search, said authorities.
The search warrant is a result of investigators receiving information about illegal drugs being sold in the area. Investigators narrowed down the location to the residence on Old Kellyton Road, said authorities.
The residence was under surveillance for weeks and controlled buys were conducted. These factors provided enough probable cause for the search warrant to be issued.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.