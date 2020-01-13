Two men are in custody after an Opelika business was burglarized early Sunday morning.
Opelika police responded to Medical Arts Pharmacy, 121 North 20th Street, Suite 1, at about 4:07 a.m. in reference to a business alarm.
When officers arrived they discovered that the business was burglarized. Officers found and took Clyde Anthony Allen, 36, of Bessemer, and Robert Lewis Jr., 41, of Birmingham, into custody, police said.
Allen and Lewis were charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.
Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.
