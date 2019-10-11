Two Dadeville men are facing numerous charges, including drug charges, after fleeing from law enforcement earlier this week, authorities reported.
Demetric “Meat” Cox, 47, was arrested and charged with first-degree escape, trafficking in hydrocodone, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said in a Friday morning news release.
Roshante Brown, 40, was arrested and charged with two warrants for child support, three warrants for failure to appear, trafficking in hydrocodone, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and attempting to elude, authorities said.
Investigators received reliable information on Tuesday that an individual was in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics in the South Street area of Dadeville, said authorities.
When police went to approach the suspect vehicle, the suspect fled and threw cocaine out of the window, police said. Officers continued pursuit for about nine miles before the suspect crashed a vehicle on County Road 34.
The two vehicle occupants ran on foot through a wooded area following the crash.
“A large law enforcement effort was launched and one of the suspects was caught shortly thereafter,” the release said.
The second suspect was captured at an Opelika motel room on Thursday by the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and the U.S Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force.
Investigators recovered the cocaine and other narcotics for the crashed vehicle along with $1,342 in cash, authorities said.
Further arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues.
