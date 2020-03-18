Police lights

An attempted first-degree theft of property occurred in the 300 block of North Uniroyal Road at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim confronted the suspects during the commission of the crime and shot at the suspects striking their vehicle. Neither suspect was injured.

The suspects were located and after a vehicle pursuit they were subsequently taken into custody. Bradley Scott Davis, 42, of Smiths Station, and Jonathan Juan David Jacobs, 32, of Salem, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree theft of property, which is a felony.

Both suspects were booked into the Lee County Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments