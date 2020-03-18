An attempted first-degree theft of property occurred in the 300 block of North Uniroyal Road at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The victim confronted the suspects during the commission of the crime and shot at the suspects striking their vehicle. Neither suspect was injured.
The suspects were located and after a vehicle pursuit they were subsequently taken into custody. Bradley Scott Davis, 42, of Smiths Station, and Jonathan Juan David Jacobs, 32, of Salem, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree theft of property, which is a felony.
Both suspects were booked into the Lee County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.