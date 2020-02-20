Two former Auburn football standouts are facing federal drug charges over 157 pounds of marijuana found in a vehicle they were riding in, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Border Patrol.
Gregory Keith Robinson, 27, and Jaquan “Quan” Bray, 26, were charged in El Paso, Texas with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute marijuana on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas announced.
Robinson, a Louisiana native and former No. 2 overall NFL draft pick, was an offensive tackle for Auburn from 2011-13. Bray, a LaGrange, Georgia, native, was a wide receiver and kick returner from 2011-2014 for the Tigers.
Bray and Robinson were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility Tuesday pending their initial appearance before a U.S. Federal Magistrate Judge.
If convicted, they would face up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the office.
The incident
The complaint stems from an incident at the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint Station on Monday night near the U.S.-Mexico border.
A black 2020 Chevy Tahoe with California license plates approached the checkpoint for an immigration inspection at about 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to the court filings obtained by the Opelika-Auburn News.
Bray was behind the wheel, with Robinson and another unnamed passenger also in the vehicle.
A Border Patrol Agent (BPA) canine handler and his narcotics canine were monitoring vehicles entering the inspection area. The canine alerted to the Chevy Tahoe when it passed the vehicles location, a filed affidavit states, and an agent asked Bray to park the vehicle in the secondary inspection area for further inspection.
On closer inspection, the canine alerted to the rear cargo door, the handler searched the interior of the rear cargo and found several large duffel bags, according to the affidavit, which goes on to state that a search of the bags revealed several vacuum-sealed black bags, which contained a green leafy substance, later positively identified as marijuana.
The marijuana was weighed and the amount was determined to be consistent with distribution. Twenty-three glass mason jars were also found in the duffel bags.
The search also yielded a “very large and very heavy Automatic 420 Single-Ended Electric-Can Sealer,” an electronic scale and about $3,100 in U.S. currency in a pair of jeans that belong to Bray, the affidavit reads.
Bray, Robinson and the other passenger were all detained, and the first two asked for attorneys.
The trip
The passenger told that agents that he/she was an Uber driver and first met Robinson in Louisiana in 2018. The passenger said “that Robinson offered him/her money, aside from his/her Uber income to pick up Robinson’s friends and family members and to run various errands,” the affidavit reads.
Robinson had asked the passenger on Feb. 15 to drive Robinson and his friend from Los Angeles back to the Louisiana area, the affidavit said, and Robinson then picked up the passenger on Monday at about 5 a.m. in a black Chevy Tahoe.
During the trip to Louisiana, the passenger said he/she passed a police car station in the median of the highway. The Chevy Tahoe was driving slightly over the speed limit. The police car turned on its emergency lights but pulled a different vehicle over, the affidavit said.
The passenger said “both Robinson and Bray were very nervous and found it very odd that Robinson and Bray were very relieved that they were not stopped by the police,” the affidavit reads.
When the trio was nearing El Paso, Texas, the passenger said Robinson told him/her that he/she looked tired and should switch seats. Bray was then instructed by Robinson to take over driving.
The passenger told that agents that when they approached the Sierra Blanca checkpoint, “Robinson began to coach him/her on what to say and to state that he/she was a U.S. citizen,” the affidavit reads.
The passage then said once they approached the checkpoint, both Bray and Robinson became very nervous.
Once the trio was asked to exit the vehicle, the passenger said that “Robinson told him/her, ‘Will you take it? I will pay you.’ The passenger state that he/she said, ‘What do you mean?’ to which Robinson replied, ‘There’s a lot of marijuana, can you take it?” The passenger stated that he/she told Robinson no and he/she would not have even driven him had he/she known there were drugs in the vehicle,” the affidavit reads.
Robinson’s and Bray’s cell phones received several calls and text messages while they were in custody. A special agent saw three text messages on the front screen, in plain view, on Robinson’s phone from a contact listed as “Grow House Indoor,” the affidavit said.
Auburn men
Bray and Robinson played football together at Auburn University on the football team.
Bray was a kickoff and punt returner for the Tigers during his time at Auburn. He was ranked second nationally in punt returns (18.1) in his final season with Auburn. Bray was named to the second team coaches all-SEC team as a return specialist.
Bray went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Indianapolis Colts in May 2015. He was then released by the team with an injury settlement in 2017. He has bounced from team-to-team, spending time with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texas. He also spent time with AAF team the Birmingham Iron, and is currently listed on the roster of CFL team the Montreal Alouettes.
Robinson redshirted at Auburn in 2011,but took over at starting left tackle in 2012. He was drafted second overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the St. Louis, now Los Angeles, Rams.
Robinson was traded to the Detroit Lions in June 2017 for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick. Robinson was later waived by the Lions in November 2017 citing an injury designation. He later signed with the Cleveland Browns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.