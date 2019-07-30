Two former Auburn Bank employees working at a Notasulga branch pleaded guilty to their involvement in an embezzlement scheme.
Randi Lynn Carleton, 39, of Dadeville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzling bank funds, and Leslie Fountain, 34, of Notasulga, entered a guilty plea July 11 to the same charge, according to a statement Tuesday from U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr.’s Office.
Carleton and Fountain worked at the Notasulga branch of Auburn Bank. Carleton was the branch manager and Fountain was the assistant branch manager.
“The scheme started with check kiting, or floating checks, and then progressed over time to embezzling cash from Auburn Bank,” the release reads.
Auburn Bank conducted an audit on its Notasulga branch in September 2018 and became aware of Carleton and Fountain’s activity despite their attempt to cover up the scheme, said the release.
The pair jointly embezzled about $379,250 in case, according to court records.
Carleton and Fountain face a maximum prison sentence of 30 years each. They also face fines and restitution for the amount stolen.
There is no parole in the federal system. Carleton and Fountain will be sentenced within the upcoming months.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted in the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bradley Bodiford and Eric Counts.