Two Macon County men are dead and another person is in stable condition following an apparent murder-suicide Sunday afternoon near the Lee-Macon County line.
David Redding, 73, was shot and killed Sunday by Stephen Alexander, 29, after Redding showed up uninvited to Alexander’s Notasulga trailer, located along Alabama Highway 14, according to Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley.
Investigators believe Alexander shot and killed himself after killing Redding, Bentley added.
Alexander was at his trailer with Redding’s daughter when Redding showed up unannounced, Bentley said.
Alexander was upset that Redding had come to the trailer.
“[Alexander] then turned to a witness that stopped while riding by and the witness asked if everything was OK,” Bentley said. “Mr. Alexander responded that everything was fine and then he charged at the witness, firing at him with a pistol.
"They got into a shootout, with the witness being hit twice by Mr. Alexander’s gun.”
The witness is in stable condition at a local hospital, Bentley said.
“[Alexander] went back to the trailer where Mr. Redding’s daughter was and took her at gun point, they drove down Highway 85 toward Montgomery where Mr. Alexander shot himself in the head,” Bentley said. “She pulled over, began CPR and called for help.”
Bentley said that Redding’s daughter was unharmed.
The bodies of Alexander and Redding were taken to the The Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for postmortem examination.
