Two Opelika women are facing charges in Georgia after they were found with 2 gallons of a drug known as the "date rape drug" during a traffic stop.
Ashley Prince, 47, and Jessica Partridge, 26, were arrested Friday and charged with possession of GHB (Gamma Hydroxybutyrate) with intent to distribute, the Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
A sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Interstate 85 southbound Friday for a window tint violation. The deputy observed behavior consistent with criminal activity during the traffic stop, authorities said.
A police K9 conducted a “free-air sniff” around the vehicle and indicated there was a presence of narcotic odor coming from the vehicle, said authorities.
A search of the vehicle followed and resulted in the discovery of about 2 gallons of GHB, which is commonly known as the “date rape drug,” authorities said.
Prince, the driver, and Partridge, the passenger, were taken into custody and charged.
Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were contacted following the arrest.
A search was conducted of Prince’s residence in Lee County by the Sheriff’s Office, along with the Harris County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office and Muscogee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office, said authorities.
Deputies recovered Methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana and additional GHB during the search.
Prince also will face charges in Lee County in regard to the narcotics discovered during the search, added authorities.
