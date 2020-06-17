Police lights

Two people were robbed at gunpoint in Opelika late Tuesday night, police say.

Two individuals reported that two black males robed them at gunpoint in the 1200 block of Samford Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

There are no other suspect descriptors available.

Police ask anyone with any information on this incident to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.​

