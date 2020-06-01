Police lights

Two people are recovering after receiving apparent gunshot wounds at a Valley residence Sunday.

Valley police responded to a residence in the 6500 block of 24th Avenue in reference to two people being shot at the location. Officers found Dennistris Campbell, 37, and Christopher Alexander Hart, 23, both of Gordon, with apparent gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, police said Monday.

Both victims were taken to East Alabama Medical Center – Lanier for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Neither Campbell nor Hart could identify the person who shot them, said police.

Officers interviewed several people at the residence who were gathered for a birthday party. None of the people interviewed state that they saw the shooting nor could they name the suspect.

However, people at the residence described the suspect as a black male from the Montgomery area and that he was driving a box style green Chevy Tahoe, said police.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.

