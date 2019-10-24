The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s help in locating an Auburn teenage girl.
Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, was reported missing to police Thursday. She last communicated with a friend Wednesday night just before midnight, Auburn police said.
Police are investigating her whereabouts.
Blanchard drives a black 2017 Honda CR-V with the Alabama tag ‘49BS356.’ The location of the vehicle is not known, police said.
Her vehicle was seen at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of South College Street and Interstate-85 in Auburn, Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said Friday afternoon.
There is no evidence of foul play currently, however, the investigation will continue until Blanchard’s whereabouts are determined, police said.
Police describe Blanchard as a light-complexioned black female who is 5-feet 6-inches tall and 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots and black stockings.
Police ask if anyone with information regarding Blanchard and/or her vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
