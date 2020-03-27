Update: Friday, March 27, 3:45 p.m.
Four-year-old Vadie Sides was found safe Friday, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed.
She is responsive, talking but is a little scratched up from being in the woods for two days. Sides is with her mother, Jones said.
She has been taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment, although her vitals look good, Jones said.
Her mother and father are with her.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Four-year-old Vadie Sides remains missing since she disappeared Wednesday afternoon, and officials are sounding the call for volunteers to help search for her.
Law enforcement officials continue to search the Loachapoka area near County Road 65 since Sides went missing while on a walk with a family friend and a dog Wednesday.
Sides is a red head who was last seen wearing a blue dress with green flowers and was in the company of a hound dog, said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.
Friday morning, Jones sent out a volunteer request to the public.
“If individuals wish to assist in search operations for Vadie Sides they may check in at the EMA Volunteer Coordination point at Roxanna Methodist church on Lee Road 71,” he said. “Able-bodied persons in good physical condition are preferred due to dense wooded terrain and scope of search.”
Any volunteers should bring their own supplies, including water, snacks and hand sanitizer. The search would begin at 1 p.m.
“Thick pants and boots recommended,” Jones said. “We will be practicing COVID-19 protocols.”
Jones said that agencies from across the county and state have used foot searches, ATVs, horse-back, helicopters and dive teams to look for Sides.
