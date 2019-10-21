UPDATED: Tuesday at 7:55 p.m.
The murder suspect wanted in Sunday's double-homicide in Notasulga that claimed the life of a local senior hospital official was captured Tuesday in Louisiana, according to authorities.
Aaron Flynn Gess was arrested by the Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, Alabama State Trooper spokesman Jess Thornton said in a statement released late Tuesday.
"Gess is currently awaiting extradition to Alabama. This case is still under investigation and no additional information is available," he said.
UPDATED: Tuesday at 11:24 a.m.
The person of interest wanted in connection to Sunday’s double homicide in Notasulga is now wanted for murder.
Alabama law enforcement has two active murder warrants for the arrest of Aaron Flynn Gess, state trooper spokesman Cpl. Jess Thornton said.
Gess is charged with the murders of William Gess Jr., 60, and his sister Sharon Gess, 48, who were found shot to death at a residence in Notasulga at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, according to previous reports.
Police ask that anyone with information on Gess’ whereabouts to contact ALEA at 334-270-1122 or local law enforcement in that area.
State law enforcement is investigating a Notasulga double homicide that occurred Sunday and searching for a person of interest who is considered armed and dangerous.
One of the victims was a well-respected leader of emergency services at East Alabama Medical Center, hospital officials confirmed.
Authorities identified Aaron Flynn Gess as a person of interest in connection to the deaths of a brother and sister, Cpl. Jess Thornton of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Macon County authorities discovered William Gess Jr., 60, and his sister Sharon Gess, 48, shot to death at a residence in Notasulga at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley said.
Sharon Gess was the director of both the Emergency Department and the Emergency Medical Services at East Alabama Medical Center, EAMC spokesman John Atkinson said.
“We are obviously heartbroken and deeply saddened by Sunday’s tragedy,” Atkinson said. “ Sharon was well-loved and was a highly-respected member of our leadership team at EAMC. Our entire EAMC family is devastated, and we grieve for Sharon’s family.”
Sharon Gess also was a registered nurse at EAMC, Atkinson added.
Police believe Aaron Gess is in a gray 2019 Kia Optima with the Alabama plate ‘46AT885’ and could be in the Atlanta area.
He has a history of mental illness and has made threats to resist any type of apprehension, Thornton added.
Police ask if anyone encounters Gess or has additional information to contact ALEA at 334-270-1122.
Sharon Gess at EAMC
Sharon Gess joined EAMC in September 2000 as a registered nurse and was later promoted to charge nurse, Atkinson said.
She was a house supervisor from 2003-05. She then transferred to the Progressive Care Unit, where she was the unit manager until 2007.
She was then chosen to step into the role of director of the Emergency Department in 2007. The role of EMS director was added to Sharon Gess’ responsibilities in 2015, Atkinson said.
“Sharon was a light, a warm, sparkling light,” said Jane Fullum, vice president of patient care services. “She was there to lead, coach, mentor and encourage as a woman, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
“Sharon genuinely cared for her employees, loved her family, and trusted in God to give her strength for her journey.
“She always gave the best of herself in everything she did. She will be missed so much by so many, but her presence will be felt throughout this organization for generations to come.”
Atkinson added that Sharon Gess was fond of living by the following mantra: “When I look around and think things over, all my good days outweigh my bad. Thank you, Lord, I won’t complain.”
Her education
Sharon graduated from Auburn University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Auburn University in 2002, Atkinson said.
She then earned her Master of Business Administration from Auburn University at Montgomery in 2012.
“Her positive attitude also helped pave the way for her success,” he said.
