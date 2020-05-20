Update: 4:53 p.m.
Opelika police have located a 22-year-old who was reported missing Wednesday.
Amontre’l Javariez Todd is safe with family, police say.
Opelika police are looking for a missing 22-year-old.
Amontre’l Javariez Todd was reported missing Wednesday. He was last seen in the 400 block of 16th Street, police said.
Todd is about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Police ask if anyone has any information about this case or know the whereabouts of Todd, to contact the Opelika Police Department Investigations Division at (334)705-5220. Callers may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous if you wish.
