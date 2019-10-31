UPDATED THURSDAY, OCT. 31, AT 7:10 P.M.
The reward for information regarding Aniah Blanchard continues to climb.
An anonymous family from Homewood and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Jon Jones added an additional $25,000 each in reward money for information regarding Blanchard’s disappearance, East Alabama CrimeStoppers announces Thursday night.
The total reward money now totals $80,000.
UPDATED THURSDAY, OCT. 31, AT 1:40 P.M.
The missing Auburn teen is now considered a victim of foul play, according to investigators.
Evidence from Aniah Haley Blanchard’s vehicle, recovered in Montgomery Friday night, indicates that she was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play, Auburn police said Thursday, revealing the results of testing by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Auburn and Montgomery police, along with nine other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who are working on this case, are now operating as a task force, said police.
The task force is comprised of 60 members from the agencies, Auburn police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey told the Opelika-Auburn News on Wednesday.
Police want the public’s assistance regarding any information on the location of Blanchard and her vehicle late last week.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information regarding Blanchard’s whereabouts, or other knowledge about the case to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
UPDATED THURSDAY, OCT. 31, AT 9:45 A.M.
If anyone has any information on Aniah Blanchard, please call *HP or 911 immediately. Friends and fans please pass this video around. Thank you pic.twitter.com/4xDfcPMhGL— Dana White (@danawhite) October 31, 2019
The reward money for information regarding missing 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard was raised to $35,000 overnight.
The president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, is offering $25,000 in reward money to assist the investigation of the missing Auburn teen.
White announced Wednesday night that he is adding the money to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s $5,000 reward for information leading the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) involved in the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19.
White made the announcement on his Twitter page.
The Lee County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday morning that an Auburn resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, is adding $5,000 to the reward money.
The total reward money for information leading the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) involved in the disappearance of Blanchard is now $35,000, according to the Lee County District Attorney's Office.
Blanchard is the step-daughter to UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris.
UPDATED WEDNESDAY AT 2:45 P.M.
Governor Kay Ivey is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) in connection to the case of a missing Auburn teen.
Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information in regards to the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19.
“I encourage anyone with information about the whereabouts of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was last seen Oct. 23, to please call *HP or 9-1-1,” Ivey said. “We continue to pray for Aniah and her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home.”
UPDATED MONDAY AT 12:30 P.M.
Auburn police have released video surveillance of the missing Auburn teen from Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The Auburn Police Division released a snippet of a video Monday capturing Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, making a purchase at a convenience store located on South College Street, on Wednesday just prior to her vehicle being observed traveling southbound on South College Street, police said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion Center and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences are assisting in the investigation.
The investigation is continuing, and police ask that anyone with information regarding Blanchard’s whereabouts to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
UPDATED SATURDAY AT 5 P.M.
Auburn police located the vehicle of a missing Auburn teen in Montgomery Friday night.
Aniah Haley Blanchard’s vehicle was located at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard in Montgomery at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Auburn police said.
Blanchard, however has not been located, police added.
Damage had occurred on the vehicle from the time the vehicle was last seen on Wednesday just before midnight in Auburn and its recovery on Friday in Montgomery, said police.
“Members of the Auburn Police Division, as well as the Montgomery Police Department, responded after receiving notification from a citizen,” a release from Auburn police reads.
Police ask that if anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle between Wednesday, Oct. 23, and Friday, Oct. 25, or witnessed an accident or other collision involving the vehicle is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s help in locating an Auburn teenage girl.
Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, was reported missing to police Thursday. She last communicated with a friend Wednesday night just before midnight, Auburn police said.
Police are investigating her whereabouts.
Blanchard drives a black 2017 Honda CR-V with the Alabama tag ‘49BS356.’ The location of the vehicle is not known, police said.
Her vehicle was seen at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of South College Street and Interstate-85 in Auburn, Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said Friday afternoon.
There is no evidence of foul play currently, however, the investigation will continue until Blanchard’s whereabouts are determined, police said.
Police describe Blanchard as a light-complexioned black female who is 5-feet 6-inches tall and 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots and black stockings.
Police ask if anyone with information regarding Blanchard and/or her vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
