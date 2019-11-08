UPDATED FRIDAY, NOV. 8, AT 2:45 P.M.
A witness identified Ibraheem Yazeed “as the individual he observed forcing [Aniah] Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leave with her in the vehicle,” according to the affidavit charging crime obtained Friday by the Opelika-Auburn News.
In addition, a life-threatening amount of Aniah Blanchard’s blood was found in the passenger side of her vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, was arrested in Pensacola, and is charged with being an out of state fugitive.
He waived extradition, paving the way for Yazeed to be transported to Lee County immediately.
A court appearance has not been set, according to court records.
Yazeed is facing a first-degree kidnapping charge in Lee County in connection to Blanchard’s disappearance.
Blanchard’s 2017 black Honda CR-V was recovered at an apartment complex in Montgomery on Oct. 24. Blood evidence was found in the passenger’s side of her vehicle “that was indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury,” the affidavit says.
Testing by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences was done on the vehicle. The results confirmed the blood to be from Blanchard, according to the affidavit.
Police obtained video evidence from an Auburn convenience store that Blanchard was spotted at on Oct. 23. The video evidence place both Blanchard and a black male, later identified as Yazeed, at the store during the same time.
UPDATED FRIDAY, NOV. 8, AT 9 A.M.
Auburn police confirm that Ibraheem Yazeed was taken into custody late Thursday in Florida.
The 30-year-old Montgomery native was taken into custody in Pensacola, Florida, around 11 p.m. by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, police said. Deputies with the Escambia county Sheriff’s Department assisted.
Yazeed is being held in the Escambia County jail pending extradition to Lee County, where he will be charged with first-degree kidnapping, added police.
UPDATED FRIDAY, NOV. 8, AT 5:20 A.M.
The man wanted in connection to Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance is in custody.
Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, was captured overnight in Escambia County, Florida, according to the county’s jail website.
Yazeed was booked at 2:32 a.m. Friday morning, according to the jail’s website.
He is charged with out of state fugitive and is being held without bond. Yazeed is on hold for the Auburn Police Division, according the website.
Yazeed is facing a first-degree kidnapping charge in Auburn.
Escambia County is located on the panhandle. Pensacola, Florida, is located in the county.
UPDATED THURSDAY, NOV. 7, AT 2 P.M.
Auburn police have charged Ibraheem Yazeed in connection with the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.
Police announced a Thursday that they are charging the 30-year-old Montgomery resident with first-degree kidnapping.
Police obtained a warrant for his arrest.
“Further investigation and analysis of evidence has determined that Yazeed, was at the same location Blanchard was last seen and is involved in taking Aniah against her will,” a release from Auburn police reads.
The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force along with other agencies assisting with the investigation are actively searching for Yazeed, said police.
Additional charges and/or arrests are anticipated.
Yazeed is currently out on bond for the charges of kidnapping and attempted murder from another jurisdiction, added police.
Police consider Yazeed as dangerous and potentially armed.
Police ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or having information on this case to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
UPDATED THURSDAY, NOV. 7, AT 12:34 P.M.
Organizers are asking the public for donations to aid in their search for Aniah Blanchard.
Texas EquuSearch is asking for the public to donate gas cards, Walmart gift cards and food gift cards to help fund its search for Blanchard, Auburn United Methodist Church announced Thursday morning.
The gas cards will fuel ATVs and search vehicles, the Warlmart gift cards search supplies and food gift cards will allow searches to grab food on the go. Lodgings for the volunteers has already been arranged with local hotels.
Donations can be taken to Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 S. Gay St., and left at the reception desk between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday.
Texas EquuSearch is a non-profit organization and funded solely from donations.
UPDATED WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6, AT 5:06 P.M.
Auburn police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person captured on video surveillance inside the Auburn convenience store Aniah Blanchard was spotted at on Oct. 23, just one day before she was reported missing.
Police describe the person in the video as a black male in his early to mid 20s. He is about 200 pounds and is between 5-feet 8-inches tall and 5-feet 10-inches tall.
The person is wearing dark colored pants, dark colored shoes and a camouflage colored hooded jacket with “Vans” in white writing across the back, said police.
The male in the video was observed leaving the area in what police describe as a late 2000s model Lincoln Town Car that is silver or grey in color.
Investigators are seeking to identify the male in the video and speak with him as part of the ongoing joint investigation with the Auburn Police Division and the Montgomery Police Department into Blanchard’s disappearance, police said.
Anyone with information on his identity is being asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
UPDATED WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6, AT 11:15 A.M.
Organizers are asking search volunteers and others in the public not to share or post on social media where they are searching for Aniah Blanchard.
Texas EquuSearch’s Ohio/Midwest Chapter made the request Wednesday morning, asking those who know not to divulge where the search areas are, according to its Facebook page.
“Due to foul play being considered in Aniah’s case, it is critical that locations do not get released to the public,” the post reads.
Auburn police officials said Tuesday that they also are withholding specific details on search locations and who is involved in the searches.
UPDATED TUESDAY, NOV. 5, AT 10:40 A.M.
Southern Union State Community College will hold a moment of reflection for student Aniah Blanchard on Wednesday.
Southern Union’s Bison Campus Ministries is asking the community to join them in a moment of reflection for Blanchard and her family at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, the college announced.
Community members are asked to observe the moment of silence, pray individually or as a group.
“Pray for comfort and strength for her parents, clarity and resilience and for those investigating the case, and most importantly a breakthrough in the case (hopefully, that she is found alive and well),” Southern Union said in an email.
UPDATED MONDAY, NOV. 4, AT 10 A.M.
A prayer service for Aniah Blanchard will be held tonight in Auburn.
The service will take place at 6:22 p.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church, 220 E. Magnolia Ave.
Blanchard’s birthday is June 22, 2000, according to service organizers.
The service will be to pray and show support for Blanchard and her family.
UPDATED FRIDAY, NOV. 1, AT 6:40 P.M.
The reward for information regarding the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard continues to rise.
The Chief Executive Officer of Dominance Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Ali Abdelaziz, has pledged $25,000 in reward money, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said Friday.
The total reward money is now $105,000.
UPDATED THURSDAY, OCT. 31, AT 7:10 P.M.
The reward for information regarding Aniah Blanchard continues to climb.
An anonymous family from Homewood and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Jon Jones added an additional $25,000 each in reward money for information regarding Blanchard’s disappearance, East Alabama CrimeStoppers announces Thursday night.
The total reward money now totals $80,000.
UPDATED THURSDAY, OCT. 31, AT 1:40 P.M.
The missing Auburn teen is now considered a victim of foul play, according to investigators.
Evidence from Aniah Haley Blanchard’s vehicle, recovered in Montgomery Friday night, indicates that she was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play, Auburn police said Thursday, revealing the results of testing by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Auburn and Montgomery police, along with nine other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who are working on this case, are now operating as a task force, said police.
The task force is comprised of 60 members from the agencies, Auburn police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey told the Opelika-Auburn News on Wednesday.
Police want the public’s assistance regarding any information on the location of Blanchard and her vehicle late last week.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information regarding Blanchard’s whereabouts, or other knowledge about the case to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
UPDATED THURSDAY, OCT. 31, AT 9:45 A.M.
The reward money for information regarding missing 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard was raised to $35,000 overnight.
The president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, is offering $25,000 in reward money to assist the investigation of the missing Auburn teen.
White announced Wednesday night that he is adding the money to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s $5,000 reward for information leading the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) involved in the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19.
White made the announcement on his Twitter page.
The Lee County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday morning that an Auburn resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, is adding $5,000 to the reward money.
The total reward money for information leading the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) involved in the disappearance of Blanchard is now $35,000, according to the Lee County District Attorney's Office.
Blanchard is the step-daughter to UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris.
UPDATED WEDNESDAY AT 2:45 P.M.
Governor Kay Ivey is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) in connection to the case of a missing Auburn teen.
Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information in regards to the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19.
“I encourage anyone with information about the whereabouts of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was last seen Oct. 23, to please call *HP or 9-1-1,” Ivey said. “We continue to pray for Aniah and her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home.”
UPDATED MONDAY AT 12:30 P.M.
Auburn police have released video surveillance of the missing Auburn teen from Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The Auburn Police Division released a snippet of a video Monday capturing Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, making a purchase at a convenience store located on South College Street, on Wednesday just prior to her vehicle being observed traveling southbound on South College Street, police said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion Center and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences are assisting in the investigation.
The investigation is continuing, and police ask that anyone with information regarding Blanchard’s whereabouts to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
UPDATED SATURDAY AT 5 P.M.
Auburn police located the vehicle of a missing Auburn teen in Montgomery Friday night.
Aniah Haley Blanchard’s vehicle was located at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard in Montgomery at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Auburn police said.
Blanchard, however has not been located, police added.
Damage had occurred on the vehicle from the time the vehicle was last seen on Wednesday just before midnight in Auburn and its recovery on Friday in Montgomery, said police.
“Members of the Auburn Police Division, as well as the Montgomery Police Department, responded after receiving notification from a citizen,” a release from Auburn police reads.
Police ask that if anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle between Wednesday, Oct. 23, and Friday, Oct. 25, or witnessed an accident or other collision involving the vehicle is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s help in locating an Auburn teenage girl.
Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, was reported missing to police Thursday. She last communicated with a friend Wednesday night just before midnight, Auburn police said.
Police are investigating her whereabouts.
Blanchard drives a black 2017 Honda CR-V with the Alabama tag ‘49BS356.’ The location of the vehicle is not known, police said.
Her vehicle was seen at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of South College Street and Interstate-85 in Auburn, Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said Friday afternoon.
There is no evidence of foul play currently, however, the investigation will continue until Blanchard’s whereabouts are determined, police said.
Police describe Blanchard as a light-complexioned black female who is 5-feet 6-inches tall and 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots and black stockings.
Police ask if anyone with information regarding Blanchard and/or her vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
