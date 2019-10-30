Harvey Updyke failed to appear in Lee County court Wednesday afternoon and the Lee County District Attorney's Office now has 30 days to gather more information before the judge decides whether or not to issue a warrant for Updyke's arrest.
The District Attorney's Office asked for a warrant for Updyke's arrest for failing to appear.
However, Judge Jacob Walker ruled that the office that they have 30 days to asses a letter from Updyke's daughter stating why he couldn't appear and submit a certified copy of the restitution payment record.
The letter from Updyke's daughter was filed in court stating why he was unable to appear.
Walker will then decide whether or not to issue a warrant for Updyke's arrest for not appearing in court Wednesday.
The Lee County District Attorney’s Office filed a show cause motion in August, stating that Updyke must appear for a show cause hearing set for Wednesday in Lee County, according to court documents.
Updyke was to appear in court to tell the judge why he hasn’t been making his restitution payments for poisoning the Toomer’s Oaks.
Updyke pleaded guilty in 2013 to poisoning the historic tree after Auburn’s Iron Bowl victory in 2010.
Payments
Judge Jacob Walker ordered Updyke to pay $816,694.98 in restitution to Auburn University and court costs.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says Updyke is to be paying $200 a month; however, Updyke has not been making those payments regularly.
According to court records, Updyke has paid $6,915.50; however, he still needs to pay more than $809,000 in restitution.
Hughes believes Updyke doesn’t want to pay back the money.
“He’s traveled other places to watch Alabama play so he’s spending money,” Hughes said in August. “He’s just not spending it on his restitution like he’s supposed to.”
History
Updyke confessed to poisoning the tree, traditionally rolled with toilet paper by Auburn students and fans after a big win, by calling into “The Paul Finebaum Show” in 2011.
Auburn attempted to save the trees but it determined the oaks would not survive. The university decided to replace them in 2015.
The oak on Magnolia Avenue did not survive the transplant and was replaced in July 2015. The new tree was then damaged in 2016 by a fire after Auburn’s win against LSU.
Jochen Wiest pleaded guilty in 2017 to setting fire to toilet paper hanging from the tree.
The 2015 oaks were replaced in February 2017.
