The owner of a Valley business accused of stealing income tax returns is facing more charges after authorities executed a search warrant of her business.
Christina Prather Williams, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property earlier in July.
Now she is charged with seven counts of identity theft, four counts of first-degree theft of property and two counts of second-degree theft of property, Valley police said Tuesday.
Police say Williams stole federal income tax refunds from several of her customers, which was first reported in June.
Detectives of the Valley Police Department and special agents of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigate Division executed a search warrant Monday at the office of Family Tax Service, located at 85 Trammell Avenue.
Officials seized several file cabinets and business records during the search.
Williams has owned and operated Family Tax Services since 2016.
The investigation into the case is ongoing and further charges are pending.