Valley police are searching for two teenagers who are wanted in connection to an early morning armed robbery at an area convenience store.
Police were called to the Circle K convenience store, 2905 20th Ave., at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
The convenience store clerk told investigators that two suspects, one of which was armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded cash and merchandise. The suspects then left after they were given what they demanded, said police.
The suspects were last seen running south into the Shawmut Mill Village. Valley, Lanett and Chambers County Sheriff’s Office officers searched the mill village area but were unable to locate the suspects.
Police describe the suspects as young black males in their mid to late teens; both about 5-feet 8-inches to 5-feet 10-inches tall and skinny.
The first suspect was wearing a black or gray hoodie, black pants and white tennis shoes.
The second suspect was wearing a blue and yellow long-sleeve shirt. The faces of both suspects were covered during the robbery, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the identity of the suspects to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.