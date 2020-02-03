A 75-year-old Valley man is dead after his trailer caught on fire early Saturday morning.
Officers with the Valley Police Department responded with the East Alabama Fire Department to 1104 County Road 190 in reference to a trailer fire at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday, police said.
The structure was fully involved when officers arrived. Firefighters entered the residence and removed the sole occupant of the trailer, Herman Charles Brown, through a bedroom window, said police.
Brown was taken to East Alabama Medical Center – Lanier and was later pronounced dead. His body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, police said.
Investigators have not determined how the fire began.
Valley police detectives and the State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the fire.
