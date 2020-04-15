Fire flame
Metro Creative Graphics

A Valley man is facing charges after police say he started a fire at an Opelika hotel Tuesday afternoon.

Gary Sanders Lamb, 54, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson after a fire started a the Oyo Hotel, 1002 Columbus Pkwy., Opelika police said.

Opelika police and fire responded to a structure fire at the Oyo Hotel at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers and firefighters were able to put out the fire, which damaged the service desk area of the hotel. Further investigation led officers to determine that Lamb was responsible for starting the fire, said police.

Lamb was taken into custody a short distance from the scene and was booked in the Lee County Jail.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments