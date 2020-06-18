A Valley man is facing sexual abuse of a child charges after an investigation by the Valley Police Department with assistance from the Child Advocacy Center.
Timothy Jackson Wood, 44, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12, a Class B felony, Valley police said Thursday morning.
He was taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility where he will be held pending bond.
Police did not release other details concerning the case due to the charge and the age of the victim.
