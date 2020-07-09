A Valley man is facing child sexual abuse charges, including incest with a minor, after an investigation by police.

Charles Lester Coker, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12, first-degree rape and incest with a minor, Valley police said Thursday.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Valley Police Department.

Police cannot release further detail concerning the case due to the nature of the charge and age of the victim, authorities said.

Coker was taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility where he will be held pending bond.​

