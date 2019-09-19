A Valley man is facing child abuse charges after an investigation revealed sexual abuse of female, police said.
Mykel Everett Kelley, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, the Valley Police Department said in a Thursday afternoon news release.
The charge is a Class B felony.
A report was filed with Valley police on Tuesday “concerning the alleged sexual abuse of a minor while she was in the care of family members,” the release reads.
No further information concerning the incident will be released due to the age of the victim and the relationship between the victim and Kelley, police said.
Detective of the Valley Police Department and agents of the Children’s Advocacy Center investigated the case.
Kelley was booked at the Valley Police Department and was then taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing, police added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.