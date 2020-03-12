A Valley man is facing several drug charges after police discovered marijuana, methamphetamine and a large amount of U.S. currency during a residence search.
Tremayne Lakeith Brown, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Lee County sheriff’s investigators searched a residence in the 1100 block of Lee Road 270 in Beulah on Wednesday in reference to illegal drugs.
Investigators discovered two bags of marijuana, a quantity of methamphetamine and about $33,000, authorities said.
Brown was taken into custody and released on a $3,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation and investigators anticipate more charges.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.
