A Valley man is facing several drug charges after police discovered marijuana, methamphetamine and a large amount of U.S. currency during a residence search.

Tremayne Lakeith Brown, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Lee County sheriff’s investigators searched a residence in the 1100 block of Lee Road 270 in Beulah on Wednesday in reference to illegal drugs.

Investigators discovered two bags of marijuana, a quantity of methamphetamine and about $33,000, authorities said.

Brown was taken into custody and released on a $3,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation and investigators anticipate more charges.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.

