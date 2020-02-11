Valley police investigators are looking for a couple who appear to have stolen over $50,000 worth of cell phones last week, according to a Tuesday press release.
Major Mike Reynolds of the Valley Police Department stated officers were called to Walmart Feb. 8 by store security, who reported that two unknown persons had stolen over 50 cell phones.
Reynolds said security video showed that a black male and black female entering the store around 7 a.m. and went directly to the electronics department. He said the video shows the female breaking into a drawer while the male kept a look out.
The couple put the phones – valued at over $50,000 – in an empty car seat box and a backpack, then went through the self-check-out where they scanned the box, paid for it in cash and left, according to Reynolds.
The female was described as wearing a green hat, black shirt, black pants, and white shoes. The male was wearing a black hat, dark jacket, dark pants, and a pink shirt.
Anyone with information concerning this theft is asked to call the Valley Police Department at (334) 756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at (334) 756-8200.
