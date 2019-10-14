Police have arrested and charged the suspect wanted in connection to a robbery of a Valley area Waffle House earlier this month.
A tip was called into the Crime Stoppers tip line at about noon concerning the location of Jerome Avery, said police.
Valley police and Lanett police responded to a location in the 1800 block of 18th Street Southwest in Lanett. Police located Avery hiding in a bedroom closet during a search of the residence, said police.
Police took Avery into custody without incident or injury. Avery is charged with first-degree robbery.
Avery was taken to the Valley Police Department for processing and will then be taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing, said police.
Background
Valley police officers were called to the Waffle House, located at 2800 20th Avenue, at about 3 a.m. on Oct. 9 in reference to a robbery that had recently occurred.
Officers met with the cashier and witnesses who said that the suspect entered the restaurant and approached the cashier. The suspect told the cashier to give him the money from the register and indicated that he was armed with a weapon, reports said.
Once the cashier opened the register, the suspect took an undetermined amount of money. The suspect left the scene on foot and was last seen walking toward the rear of the building, said reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.