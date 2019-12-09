Police have identified the teenager found dead in a vehicle in Valley last week.
Valley police and East Alabama Fire EMS were called to the parking lot of Little Caesars Pizza at about 9 a.m. Friday, police said.
Jacob Andrew Neeley, 18, Beulah, was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the parking lot of Little Caesars Pizza, where he was an employee, police said.
Life saving procedures were done and Neeley was taken to East Alabama Medical Center — Lanier Hospital, where he later died, said police.
Police previously said there was nothing in the vehicle or on the teen that would indicate foul play.
Police are still investigation Neeley’s death and the results of his autopsy are pending.
