A Cusseta man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he nearly hit a Valley police officer with a vehicle.
Cody Dewayne McManus, 32, was arrested Wednesday in Anniston and charged with attempted murder in connection to a Jan. 20 incident, Valley police said.
Valley police were assisting the Chambers County Drug Task Force at about 12:10 a.m. with a search warrant and drug arrest on Lantuck Road.
An uniformed officer was in charge of driving an impounded vehicle to the task force office. The officer was on Lantuck Road near Hopewell Road when a gray pick up turned off Hopewell Road and drove at him, police said.
The officer slammed on the vehicle’s brakes, exited the vehicle and identified himself as a police officer in order to get the driver of the truck to stop, said police.
The driver of the truck told the officer that he was unable to stop and then pulled off at a high rate of speed, throwing rocks and mud onto the officer.
The truck drove to the residence where the search warrant had taken place, but the truck immediately turned around when he saw that there was a task force unit waiting for him, said police.
The truck came back up the road at high rate of speed and drove directly at the uniformed officer. The officer ran but was unable to find a place to cover so he fired several rounds from his service weapon at the truck, police said.
The truck barely missed the officer and continued onto Hopewell Road.
Investigators identified the driver of the truck as McManus and obtained warrants for attempted murder and attempted to located him and the truck, said police.
The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force was contacted to assist in locating McManus. McManus was later located in Anniston, where he was taken into custody and brought back to Chambers County, police said.
