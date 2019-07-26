A Valley teen is in custody after a Thursday night argument ended in gunshots that put two children in the line of fire, police said.
Hezekia Randal Terran Morgan, 19, of Valley, was arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, shooting into an unoccupied dwelling and four counts of attempted murder, Valley police said in a Friday morning news release.
Valley police were called to the 200 block of Combs Street at about 6 p.m. Thursday in reference to shots being fired. When officers arrived, victims and witnesses told officers that Morgan was the shooter and that he ran off into the woods, police said.
Jacob Duke, listed as a victim in the incident, told officers that Morgan approached him and his friends earlier when they began to argue. Morgan then threatened to kill Duke, pointing a pistol at him, said police.
“At that point, the gun was taken from Morgan by the group and an altercation ensued,” the release reads. “Morgan was able to break free and run away.”
A short time later, Brandon and Shanna Osteen, along with their two children, arrived at the residence. Morgan then reappeared, this time with a shotgun, and began shooting at the group, police said.
The Osteen’s grabbed their children while Morgan was shooting and ran out of the line of fire.
Duke ran toward Morgan, however, Morgan ran into the woods again, police said.
A vehicle and a home sustained damage from the gunfire. No injuries were reported.
Morgan later was located by officers in the backyard of a nearby residence. He was arrested and taken to East Alabama Medical Center–Lanier for treatment of his injuries.
After treatment, Morgan was processed and was taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility.