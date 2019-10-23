A Valley man is facing arson charges after police say he started a fire in an area Walmart.
Troy Maloy Brown, 28, of Valley, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief, Valley police said in a Wednesday morning news release.
Valley police were called to Walmart, located in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue, at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday to help the East Alabama Fire Department with a fire that had started in the store, said police.
The building was evacuated and the fire was extinguished.
Detectives and an agent with the State Fire Marshall’s Office then started to review internal surveillance video to determine the origin of the fire.
The video showed a white male suspect collecting items, such as cardboard and paper products, in a shopping cart. The video then showed the suspect pushing the cart into the home décor section of the store.
The suspect was then seen running from the area a short time after, police said.
“The suspect went to another part of the store where he retrieved a second shopping cart that was loaded with groceries,” the release said.
The suspect attempted to leave the store while the building was being evacuated but was stopped by a Walmart associate at the door. The associate made the suspect leave his cart, said police.
The suspect managed to leave the store and was picked up by a silver van. The vehicle tag was captured on video and authorities traced it to a residence in the 5300 block of 19th Avenue in Valley, police said.
Detectives began canvassing the neighborhood and learned that the silver van was associated with the suspect, who was identified as Brown.
Police located Brown at his residence at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Brown resisted officers when he was approached by them, according to the police statement. He was taken into custody after officers deployed a Tazer.
During the investigation, authorities said they discovered evidence indicating that after leaving the Walmart, Brown also may have been involved in theft from Dollar General, located in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue; another Family Dollar, located in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 29; and from a vehicle in the San Marco’s parking lot.
