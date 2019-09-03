A Valley man is facing numerous assault and burglary charges in connection to a Monday morning incident in which a woman says she was attacked and sexually assaulted by her neighbor.
The victim stated to police she was asleep in bed when she awoke with a sharp pain in her head.
“When she opened her eye she saw her neighbor standing over her holding a hammer and groping her,” a release from police reads.
The victim added that she was able to take the hammer away from the suspect and was able to escape to another neighbor’s home where police were called, police said.
Corderell Deonrea St. George, 29, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree assault, Valley police said Tuesday afternoon.
Valley police officers were called to a residence in the 1400 block of 27th Street at about 6:20 a.m. Monday in reference to a burglary and assault.
Officers met with a 24-year-old victim, who was bleeding from several wounds when they arrived. The victim told police she was attacked by her neighbor, said police.
The victim was initially taken to East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier hospital, where she met with Valley police detectives. She was later transferred to a Columbus hospital, police said.
Valley police made contact with the suspect, St. George, at his residence in the 1400 block of 27th Street, where he was detained. He was then brought to the Valley Police Department where he was processed, police said.
St. George was taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.
