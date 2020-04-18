Auburn police have identified the victim found dead Friday morning near a burned vehicle at Creative Habitats.
Nancy Nash, 54, was found dead by Auburn Police Division Investigators in the 9500 block of U.S. Highway 280 after employees of Creative Habitats found a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on fire. Investigators soon located Nash's body nearby.
After preliminary investigations, police said Nash died from fatal gunshot wounds. The truck was also found with several gunshot holes.
Nash drove a black 2019 Nissan Frontier, which was not found on the property, but later located in Irondale. The vehicle will be transported to the Auburn Police Division and processed by the FBI.
The Auburn Police Division, the State Fire Marshall's Office, the State Medical Examiner's Office and the Lee County Coroner's Office continue to investigate the case.
This story will be updated.
