A woman was found dead by Auburn police investigators early Friday morning along with a cab truck on fire at Creative Habitats Landscaping.
Investigators responded to a call about a vehicle fire at the 9500 block of US Highway 280 W at approximately 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. The FarmVille Volunteer Fire Department was already on the scene, according to an Auburn Police Division report.
The Lee County Coroner's Office said that employees who arrived for work for the day found the vehicle on fire.
When investigators arrived, they found the white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck on fire and also discovered the body of a 54-year-old female, according to investigators.
The woman, who had sustained from gunshot wounds, was found on the same property as the truck, investigators added.
The identity of the woman will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.
The case, which is being investigated as a homicide, is still under a joint investigation by the Auburn Police Division, State Fire Marshall’s Office, State Medical Examiner Office and Lee County Coroner’s Office.
“We’re investigating a suspicious death investigation at this point,” said District Attorney Brandon Hughes said. “There is somebody that was found dead on the property and beyond that, especially pending notification of any family members, I am not able to say more than that."
Investigators have asked anyone with information to contact detectives (334-501-3140), the tip line (334-246-1391) or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness Line (334-742-4339).
