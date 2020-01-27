A woman charged with trafficking methamphetamine is facing new charges in Lee County.
Ashley Marie Cooper, 33, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies first arrested Cooper during a traffic stop on Jan. 15 for a traffic violation in the northwest part of Lee County. Deputies located about 3 pounds methamphetamine with a street value of about $40,000 during the stop, said authorities.
Stormy Leigh Rodriguez, 44, of Smiths Station, is charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana and using a false identity to obstruct justice in connection to the Jan. 15 traffic stop.
Cooper was being held on a $53,000 bond, but posted bail and was released from jail the same day, added authorities.
Nine days later, Lee County Sheriff’s investigators responded to Dollar General, located on Lee Road 240 in Smiths Station, in reference to shoplifting in progress. Investigators contacted Cooper, who was suspect of shoplifting, upon arrival, said authorities.
Investigators recovered the stolen items along with a small quantity of methamphetamine from Cooper on the said, authorities added.
Cooper’s bond was revoked due to her recent arrest. She is held in the Lee County Jail without bond.
