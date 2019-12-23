police lights

Alabama state troopers reported that a single-vehicle crash south of Tuskegee Monday morning killed a woman in Macon County, according to state troopers.

Alfretia Jones Chambliss, 54, of Union Springs, was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Impala she was driving left the roadway on Macon County 47 near U.S. 29 and struck several trees, according to a press release from Trooper Benjamin Carswell.

Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene, stated Carswell.

The investigation is ongoing, Carswell added. 

