A 13-year-old is facing felony charges in connection to several armed robberies and vehicle thefts dating back to December.
Opelika police detectives arrested a 13-year-old male Tuesday at about 5:15 p.m. and charged him with two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property and first-degree receiving stolen property, police said Thursday.
The charges are related to the following incidents in Opelika:
- A Dec. 15, 2019, armed robbery of the Murf-Mart, located at 1001 Frederick Ave.
- A Jan. 6 report of a stolen car taken from the 3300 block of Third Avenue.
- A Jan. 31 armed robbery of the Grub mart, located at 1803 Lafayette Pkwy.
- A Feb. 6 report of a stolen car taken from the 1000 block of Frederick Road.
Police investigation into these incidents led investigators to the identity of the teen and some possible accomplices, police said.
Opelika police forwarded the cases to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Investigation into positively identifying any and all accomplices is ongoing. Police also are investigation other cases where the 13-year-old is considered a suspect.
