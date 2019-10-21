An affidavit filed in Lee County court details the murder of an Auburn woman shot last Thursday and claims she was killed by her previous soon-to-be teenage step-son.
Ross Jonathan McFarland, formerly known as Emily Ruth McFarland, 16, is charged with the murder of Martha “Marti” Jones White, 66.
White was engaged to McFarland’s father, according to the affidavit obtained by the Opelika-Auburn News on Monday afternoon.
Auburn police responded to a subdivision in the 700 block of Burke Place at about 7 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call reporting an unresponsive female.
When officers arrived they located White, who was lying on the floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the face. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
McFarland was developed as a suspect during the investigation.
Police discovered that there was a missing Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun missing from the residence while interviewing an unidentified individual, the affidavit said.
Police later located a witness who was a close friend with McFarland. The witness stated that she and McFarland were in the residence earlier and she saw McFarland shoot White as she turned her head to look away from him, said the affidavit.
McFarland then picked up the shell casing and the two left the residence, the witness stated to police.
“The witness also stated that McFarland harbored animosity towards White for being engaged to his father in such a short time after his mother’s death,” the affidavit reads.
McFarland is being held at the Lee County Detention Center without bond due to the District Attorney’s Office requesting an extraordinary bond.
“I requested an extraordinary bond in this case as a result of evidence obtained during the investigation,” District Attorney Brandon Hughes said. “I presented this information to the court in support of my public safety concerns and the judge ordered the defendant to be held without bond.”
Court records state that McFarland should be housed in isolation.
